14-year-old girl killed with stones, body dumped in field in UP’s Bhadohi

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 20:24 IST

A 14-year-old girl was murdered and dumped in a field outside a village under Gopiganj police station area of Bhadohi district on Thursday noon, police said.

The incident took place when the girl went out of her house for some work.

“Relatives of the girl said she went outside for some work during noon. When she didn’t return for over one and a half hour, they launched a search for her. Later, they found her body lying in a millet field. There was blood all around. The kin rushed her to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead,” said a police official.

The officer said the unidentified assailants stoned the girl to death and dumped her body in the field.

Superintendent of police, Bhadohi, Rambadan Singh, who inspected the spot, said a case had been registered against unidentified assailants under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A team has been constituted to identify the assailants involved in the incident and ensure their arrest.

Asked if the girl was also raped, the SP said he can’t say anything about it now.

“The body has been sent for the post mortem. The examination will ascertain whether she was raped or not. We are investigating the matter,” the SP said.