e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 14-year-old girl killed with stones, body dumped in field in UP’s Bhadohi

14-year-old girl killed with stones, body dumped in field in UP’s Bhadohi

Asked if the girl was also raped, the SP said he can’t say anything about it now.

india Updated: Oct 01, 2020 20:24 IST
Hindustan Times, Varanasi
Superintendent of police, Bhadohi, Rambadan Singh, who inspected the spot, said a case had been registered against unidentified assailants under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (Photo @bhadohipolice)
Superintendent of police, Bhadohi, Rambadan Singh, who inspected the spot, said a case had been registered against unidentified assailants under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (Photo @bhadohipolice)
         

A 14-year-old girl was murdered and dumped in a field outside a village under Gopiganj police station area of Bhadohi district on Thursday noon, police said.

The incident took place when the girl went out of her house for some work.

“Relatives of the girl said she went outside for some work during noon. When she didn’t return for over one and a half hour, they launched a search for her. Later, they found her body lying in a millet field. There was blood all around. The kin rushed her to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead,” said a police official.

The officer said the unidentified assailants stoned the girl to death and dumped her body in the field.

Superintendent of police, Bhadohi, Rambadan Singh, who inspected the spot, said a case had been registered against unidentified assailants under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A team has been constituted to identify the assailants involved in the incident and ensure their arrest.

Asked if the girl was also raped, the SP said he can’t say anything about it now.

“The body has been sent for the post mortem. The examination will ascertain whether she was raped or not. We are investigating the matter,” the SP said.

tags
top news
‘Shocked our conscience’: High Court summons UP officials in Hathras case
‘Shocked our conscience’: High Court summons UP officials in Hathras case
ED files chargesheet against LeT chief Hafiz Saeed in terror funding case
ED files chargesheet against LeT chief Hafiz Saeed in terror funding case
KXIP vs MI Live: Bumrah and Pandya strike, MI storm back
KXIP vs MI Live: Bumrah and Pandya strike, MI storm back
Opposition slams ‘reckless’ UP Police for detaining Rahul Gandhi
Opposition slams ‘reckless’ UP Police for detaining Rahul Gandhi
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
‘Violates religious beliefs’: BJP lawmaker slams cops over 2.30am cremation
‘Violates religious beliefs’: BJP lawmaker slams cops over 2.30am cremation
Nawaz Sharif talks of ‘missile reverse-engineering’ to tout military ties
Nawaz Sharif talks of ‘missile reverse-engineering’ to tout military ties
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In