141 farmers died by suicide in last 10 months, says Chhattigarh government
- The government's statement came in response to a question by the leader of opposition in the assembly about the number of farmers who died by suicide.
A total of 141 farmers died by suicide in Chhattisgarh in 10 months from April 2020 to February 1, 2021 due to different reasons, the state government told the legislative assembly on Friday.
Agriculture minister, Ravindra Chaubey gave the figure in a reply to leader of opposition Dharmlal Kaushik’s question on the number of farmers’ suicides April 2020 and February 1, 2021 in the state and what were reasons for them.
Subsequently, the opposition BJP demanded a probe into each case and compensation to the families of the deceased farmers.
Chaubey in his reply to Kaushik said, “In a case of suicide by farmer, Dhaniram Markam, of Kondagaon district, the Patwari (lower level revenue officer) Dongar Nag was suspended for allegedly committing mistake in crop girdawari and (land) record documentation.”
Kaushik responded by saying that while a large number of farmers have died by suicide in just 10 months, only a patwari has been suspended in one case in the name of action.
“I demand that all such cases of suicides be probed and the family members of such farmers should be compensated,” said Kaushik.
Congress MLAs pointed out that the previous BJP government in Chhattisgarh had not paid any compensation to families of farmers who died by suicide.
