149 flights to bring back Indians from 31 nations between May 16-22: Sources

149 flights to bring back Indians from 31 nations between May 16-22: Sources

The mission will bring back Indians from 31 nations. According to sources 149 flights, including feeder flights, will be deployed for the mission.

india Updated: May 12, 2020 17:37 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian nationals stranded in London amid the Covid-19 outbreak arrive at Kempe Gowda International Airport under mission Vande Bharat in Bengaluru on Monday.
Indian nationals stranded in London amid the Covid-19 outbreak arrive at Kempe Gowda International Airport under mission Vande Bharat in Bengaluru on Monday. (ANI)
         

The phase two of Vande Bharat mission - meant to bring back Indian citizens stranded abroad due to the lockdown situation necessitated by the coronavirus -- will be launched between between May 16-22.

The mission will bring back Indians from 31 nations. According to sources, 149 flights, including feeder flights, will be deployed for the mission.

The government started this mission, one of the largest initiatives to repatriate nationals back to India, on May 7.

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 70,000 people and killed around 2,290 people in the country so far.

“6,037 Indians have been flown back to India in 31 inbound flights operated by Air India and Air India Express under Vande Bharat Mission in 5 days beginning from May 7,” the Civil Aviation Ministry said in its press release on Tuesday.

Under this mission, civil aviation ministry is coordinating with external affairs ministry and state governments for bringing Indians back to their homeland.

So far Indian nationals from the US, the UK, Bangladesh and the Gulf countries have been brought back.

