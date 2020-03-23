e-paper
Home / India News / 15 new cases in Maharashtra; 89 Covid-19 patients in state now: Report

15 new cases in Maharashtra; 89 Covid-19 patients in state now: Report

Maharashtra has announced a near-total shutdown of the state till March 31, in line with the Centre’s extraordinary new measures to arrest the spread of the coronavirus.

india Updated: Mar 23, 2020 10:00 IST
HT Correspondent
A passenger being tested for temperature at Mumbai’s Lokmanya Tilak Terminus,Sunday, March 22, 2020. Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of coronavirus infections in the country so far.
A passenger being tested for temperature at Mumbai’s Lokmanya Tilak Terminus,Sunday, March 22, 2020. Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of coronavirus infections in the country so far. (Satish Bate /HT Photo)
         

Maharashtra has reported 15 new patients of Covid-19 taking the number of infected people in the state to 89, news agency ANI said on Monday citing the health department.

The country’s hardest-hit state by Sars-Cov-2 said on Sunday a 63-year-old man had died in Mumbai and the number of coronavirus cases had gone up to 74.

Maharashtra has announced a near-total shutdown of the state till March 31, in line with the Centre’s extraordinary new measures to arrest the spread of the coronavirus.

The government imposed section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in urban areas of the state, which means no more than four people will be allowed to assemble at one place.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray declared a shutdown of bus services — Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST), state transport and private buses. They will now be used only to carry government employees working for essential services.

The railways ministry ordered a shutdown of suburban train services effectively stopping the movement of millions of people till March 31 in the state. Mumbai Metro and Monorail, too, announced the closure of their services till the end of the month.

Thackeray also announced that only 5% of staff will be allowed in government offices each day, which means the rest of the staff will be called in on a rotation basis.

Thackeray said they may extend the lockdown orders after March 31, if required.

