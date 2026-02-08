15-year-old, shouted ‘slogans about Holocaust’: What we know about teen who stabbed 4 Indians at Russian college

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy said, “An unfortunate incident of attack has occurred in Ufa. Several persons, including four Indian students, have been injured.”

The Indian students were among at least six people who were injured in a knife attack at a university in Russia's Bashkortostan Republic, news agency PTI reported, citing the Indian mission.

What do we know about the incident? On Saturday, a teenager reportedly entered the premises of the State Medical University in Ufa in Russia’s Bashkortostan Republic and attacked students.

According to Russia’s Interior Ministry, the attacker stabbed several students and two police officers while attempting to resist arrest.

"The attacker resisted arrest, during which two police officers were stabbed. Furthermore, the suspect also inflicted bodily harm on himself," said Interior Ministry spokesperson Maj Gen Irina Volk, as quoted by the RTVI.com web portal.

Russia’s federal health ministry said that four of the people attacked were receiving medical care, of whom one is in critical condition.

What do we know about the attacker? The attacker is a 15-year-old and has been admitted to a children’s hospital, where he is in serious condition, according to the Baza Telegram channel.

Local authorities have reportedly launched a probe into the attack and, according to the Baza channel, the accused was part of a banned neo-Nazi outfit called ‘NS/WP’.

“During the frenzy of the attack, he was shouting nationalist slogans about the Holocaust,” it said, and shared a photo of a swastika drawn on a wall with the blood of the victims, according to the PTI report.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the Centre also informed Parliament about the deaths of Indian students due to violent attacks between 2018 and 2025.

As per the data made available by the government, 17 students died in Canada, followed by nine in the USA. Three students died in Australia, among others.

The government accords high priority to the safety and security of Indian students abroad and monitors incidents of violence against them. Violent and untoward incidents are immediately taken up by Indian Missions and Posts abroad with the concerned authorities of the host country to ensure that they are properly investigated and the perpetrators are punished, the Centre informed Parliament.

(With inputs from PTI)