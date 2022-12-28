Home / India News / 1.53 lakh people died in road accidents in India in 2021, says Centre

1.53 lakh people died in road accidents in India in 2021, says Centre

india news
Published on Dec 28, 2022 09:43 PM IST

Major accident-related indicators reportedly performed better in 2021 than in 2019, according to the report titled "Road Accidents in India — 2021.

The report titled 'Road accidents in India -- 2021', said major indicators related with accidents have performed better in 2021 when compared to 2019
The report titled 'Road accidents in India -- 2021', said major indicators related with accidents have performed better in 2021 when compared to 2019
ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Aryan Prakash

As many as 1,53,972 lakh people lost their lives in around 4,12,432 road accidents in the country in 2021, while 3,84,448 people were injured, according to a new report released by the ministry of road transport and highways.

Major accident-related indicators reportedly performed better in 2021 than in 2019, according to the report titled "Road Accidents in India — 2021." The number of road accidents in the country decreased by 8.1 per cent and injuries decreased by 14.8 per cent in 2021 compared to 2019.

Also Read | Road Accidents and Traffic 2021 report: Ludhiana roads deadliest in Punjab, see two fatalities a day

"Fatalities, however, on account of road accidents increased by 1.9 per cent in 2021 corresponding to the same period in 2019," the report said.

The number of accidents, fatalities, and injuries in the country dipped in 2020 due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic and resultant nationwide lockdown particularly during March-April, 2020 followed by gradual unlocking and phasing out of the containment measures, it said.

“India is committed to bringing down fatalities caused by road accidents. As the road accidents are multi-causal which requires multi-pronged measures to mitigate the problems through concerted efforts of all agencies of both Central government and state governments," it said

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

Topics
road accident
road accident

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out