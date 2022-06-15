15-year-old boy found hanging in school in Odisha’s Paradip district

A 15-year-old boy was found hanging from the ceiling fan of a school in Paradip district of Odisha on Wednesday morning, police said.

The teenager was last seen by his family when he went out to watch a musical programme on Tuesday evening.

“The boy’s father found his son hanging from the ceiling of the school on Wednesday morning and lodged a case of unnatural death,” said Abhaychandpur police station inspector Jibanananda Jena.

However, the boy’s maternal uncle alleged that the boy was killed by his foster mother Kuni Behera and father Makara Behera.

“After my sister died under mysterious circumstances 10 years ago, my brother-in-law married again. However, after that they used to ill-treat him on numerous occasions. Yesterday, my nephew bought a new dress on the occasion of Raja festival with his own money. However, it seems his father and foster mother did not like it and started verbally abusing him,” said the boy’s uncle.

“Whether it’s a case of suicide or murder would be known only after the post-mortem results are out. We expect the PM reports to be out in 2 days,” the inspector said.