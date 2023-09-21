News / India News / 16 deer die at Bengaluru Biological Park, Forest Minister instructs zoos to be on high alert

16 deer die at Bengaluru Biological Park, Forest Minister instructs zoos to be on high alert

PTI |
Sep 21, 2023 10:24 PM IST

Sixteen deer have died at Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru due to an abdominal related disease and internecine fight, officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, 37 spotted deer were shifted from St. John's Hospital in Bengaluru to Bannerghatta Biological Park here last month. (HT Photo)
This comes close on the heels of the death of seven leopard cubs which were infected by a highly contagious virus -- Feline panleukopenia.

According to officials, 37 spotted deer were shifted from St. John's Hospital in Bengaluru to Bannerghatta Biological Park here last month. Out of them, 16 deer died due to 'hemorrhagic enteritis and endocarditis' and fighting among themselves.

Following these deaths, Karnataka Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwara Khandre today visited Bannerghatta Biological Park and held a meeting with its senior officials. The Minister directed all the zoos in the state to be on high alert and instructed the officials concerned to take necessary precautionary measures to prevent infection of wild animals (belonging to the cat species).

Noting that the Park was a very safe and protected place, Khandre termed the death of animals on such a scale as 'shocking'. Forest and Medical Officers should coordinate and inspect all the animals and give priority to their care and conservation, he said.

During the meeting, he also ordered the concerned officials to immediately inform the government and higher authorities in case of sudden or suspicious death of any wild animals.

The Minister also advised officials to vaccinate cats like leopard, lion and tiger in the famous Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens in Mysuru and other zoos, if necessary.

Additional Chief Secretary Jawaid Akhtar, Principal Secretary (Forests) Sanjay S Bijjur, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force Rajiv Ranjan and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife Division), Subhash Malkhede were among those present.

