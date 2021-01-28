The leaders of 16 opposition parties on Thursday said that they will boycott President Ram Nath Kovind's address to both House of Parliament over farm laws. The President will address both Houses of Parliament on the first day of the Budget session beginning on Friday.

A joint statement, signed by leaders of Congress, the Left, the Trinamool Congress, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagham, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party, said that the three laws passed in September are an assault on the rights of the states and violate the federal spirit of the Constitution.

"If not repealed, these laws will effectively dismantle the edifice of national food security that rests upon MSP, government procurement and public distribution system (PDS). The farm bills were brought without any consultations with states and farmer unions and lacked national consensus," the statement further said.

The leaders also lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government, calling it arrogant, adamant and undemocratic.

"India's farmers have been collectively fighting against the three farm laws arbitrarily imposed by the BJP Government that threaten the future of Indian agriculture which sustains over 60 per cent of India's population and the livelihood of crores of farmers, sharecroppers and farm labour. Lakhs of farmers have been agitating at the gates of the national capital of Delhi braving biting cold and heavy rain for the last 64 days for their rights and justice. Over 155 farmers have lost their lives. The government remains unmoved and has responded with water cannons, tear gas and lathi charges," the statement sai.

The Congress had on Wednesday held Union home minister Amit Shah responsible for the violence that shook the national capital on Republic Day and said he should be sacked immediately.

The opposition parties have decided go strong against the central government during the budget session of Parliament over the three controversial farm laws, the economic situation and the India-China border fracas.

The budget session will begin on January 29 with an address by President Kovind. The Union Budget will be presented on February 1.

The first part of the session will continue till February 15. The second part of the session will be held from March 8 to April 8.