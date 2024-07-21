160 students cross over to Tripura from violence-hit Bangladesh

Agartala: As many as 160 students, including 158 Indians and two Nepalese students, crossed over to Tripura on Saturday amidst a nationwide curfew in Bangladesh following country-wide violent protests against government job quotas, officials said. Bangladesh has been witnessing violent protests over quota stir (AP Photo)

Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Shah said that the state government is providing all necessary support in terms of transportation and accommodation to the students as a humanitarian gesture.

As the students from different parts of India started returning to their homes through different land customs stations and integrated check posts, the Border Security Force (BSF) welcomed them. After they arrived at the Akhaura Integrated Check Post (ICP), all the students were provided with food and water.

“We were not feeling safe and that’s why we requested the embassy. BSF helped us a lot”, said Shivansh, a medical student at Bangladesh University.

“Indian and foreign students who are studying in Bangladesh are returning to India as the agitation has now become violent. ...approx 100 students, including those from Nepal, have returned using valid documents. More are expected and are on the way”, reads a statement issued from BSF.

Tripura ruling alliance partner TIPRA Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma extended sympathy to the distressed people in Bangladesh and wrote on his official X handle, “Instability in Bangladesh immediately affects bordering Northeastern states like Tripura, Assam and Meghalaya. Porous borders and illegal migration affects the tribal people where land is aplenty but not the population. Land laws have to be strengthened in the 6th schedule areas”.

His comments came in the context of the migration of erstwhile East Pakistani refugees prior to the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, many of whom preferred to stay back in India later.

At least 978 Indian students returned home across the country on Saturday. The violence erupted in 47 districts of Bangladesh killing at least 105 people and injuring over 1,500.