16-year-old girl raped by 9 in Chhattisgarh; 3 arrested: Police
A 16-year-old girl was raped by nine persons in the tribal dominated Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday.
“On Tuesday evening the victim along with her family members reached the police station and registered a complaint. We immediately registered a case and raided various places. Police have arrested two accused and seven are absconding,” station house officer Pathalgaon Santram Ayami told reporters.
Jashpur police said that the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when the girl, who is a student of class 12, was returning home with her friend.
“The girl and her friend were coming back home after attending school when nine people stopped the duo. The accused then thrashed the boy until he went unconscious. Subsequently, the accused took the girl inside the nearby jungle and raped her," said Ayami.
The SHO further said that all accused are from a nearby village and fled from the spot after the incident.
