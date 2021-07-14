17 injured in road accident in J&K’s Poonch

At least 17 people were injured after a bus collided with a truck near Khanater in Jammu & Kashmir’s Poonch district on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported. The injured have been admitted to a local hospital in Poonch for treatment.

The driver of the bus, who also sustained injuries, have reportedly been shifted to Government Medical College in Jammu for specialised treatment.

Jammu & Kashmir have witnessed a number of road accidents in recent months. In June, four people, including a child and two women, were killed and four others were injured when a Jammu-bound vehicle from Srinagar carrying labourers from Chhattisgarh plunged into a gorge near Khooni Nallah in Ramban district.

This is a developing story and further details awaited.