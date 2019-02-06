17-yr-old girl attacked by stalker on busy Hyderabad road

A 17-year-old girl is battling for her life in a hospital in Hyderabad after she was attacked by a stalker near a bus stop on the busy Barkatpura road on Wednesday morning, the police said.

The girl, a student of a private college, was walking towards the bus stop to take a bus to her college at around 9am, when 19-year-old Bharat attacked her with a sickle-like weapon on her stomach, neck and hands.

Bharat fled the spot within seconds and the heavily bleeding girl was rushed to a private hospital. Her condition is said to be critical.

The family members of the girl complained to the police that Bharat was stalking her for the last few days. Following their complaint, the She-team of the Hyderabad Police, which protects women from stalkers and sexual harassers, detained him a few days ago. He was let off after a counselling session.

“However, there is no change in the attitude of Bharat. Two days ago, he called the girl’s mother and threatened her, when she asked him to mend his ways,” an official with Kacheguda Police said.

The official said special teams have been formed to look for the accused.

