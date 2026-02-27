At least 18 bonded labourers were rescued on Thursday from a shed in Hassan district after one of the victims escaped and alerted his family, officials said. 18 rescued from bonded labour in Hassan

“We received credible information that several labourers were being held illegally and forced to work without wages. Based on this, we conducted a joint operation with the revenue department and successfully rescued 18 bonded labourers,” said Hassan additional superintendent of police M Thammaiah.

The rescue took place in Juttanahalli village in Belur taluk after officials acted on information provided by the family of one of the victims, Eeranna. His mother, an elderly woman from Vijayapura, had approached media and authorities claiming her son was being held against his will.

Authorities said the labourers were found living in harsh and restrictive conditions inside a single shed. “The labourers were confined to a single shed and were not allowed to move freely. They were forced to work from morning till evening in a ginger field and were kept under constant surveillance. This is a clear violation of human rights and the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act,” Thammaiah said.

Police identified the accused as Nagaraj, 42, and Mohanesh, 45. Investigators said the men allegedly recruited vulnerable individuals from railway stations and other locations by promising jobs.

Instead, the workers were taken to agricultural fields and forced to work without pay, while being denied basic facilities and freedom of movement, police said.

Officials said the escape of one worker was critical to uncovering the operation. “One of the victims managed to escape and informed his family, which helped authorities trace the location and initiate the rescue. His courage helped save 17 others from similar exploitation,” Thammaiah said.

The rescued workers came from multiple states, including Kerala, Odisha, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, as well as districts within Karnataka such as Haveri, Vijayapura and Gadag. Officials said many had no access to money or communication and had been living in fear.

“We have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the Bonded Labour Act and BNS. Strict action will be taken against those responsible. Ensuring the safety and dignity of labourers is our priority,” Thammaiah said.

District authorities said the rescued workers would be provided rehabilitation, including food, shelter and medical care.