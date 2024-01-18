18 trains, several flights delayed as Delhi sees no respite from dense fog

A layer of fog continues to shroud north and northeast India on Thursday, obstructing visibility and lowering it as low as zero metres at several places, affecting air and rail traffic. A passanger train moves in early morning fog and chill in South West Delhi of dwarka.(Hindustan Times)

Dense to very dense fog prevailed in parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Assam and Odisha.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the current weather conditions are likely to prevail in the next five days. "Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely to continue over northwest India for five days," it said.

18 trains running late

A total of 18 trains arriving in Delhi were delayed by up to six hours due to heavy fog ensheathing the railway tracks, the India Railways spokesperson said.

Train Name and Number Late by hours 12426 Jammu Tawi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express 01:45 22691 Bangalore-Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express 01:10 22811 Bhubaneshwar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express 03:45 12266 Jammu Tawi-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Duronto 02:30 12281 Bhubaneshwar-New Delhi Duronto 04:30 12801 Puri-Nizamuddin Purushotaam Express 06:00 12427 Rewa-Anand Vihar Express 04:15 12225 Azamgarh-Delhi Junction Kaifiyat Express 05:30 12919 Ambedkarnagar-Katra 03:00 14207 Pratapgarh MLDP-Delhi 01:20 14042 Dehradun-Delhi Junction 01:20 12557 Muzaffarpur-Anand Vihar 03:15 12615 Chennai-New Delhi Express 01:00 12138 Ferozpur-Mumbai Express 01:00 12904 Amritsar-Mumabai Express 01:20 12414 Jammu Tawi-Ajmer Pooja Express 01:45 15658 Kamkhya-Delhi Junction 01:00 12447 Manikpur-Nizamuddin Express 02:00

Flight operations affected

According to the Palam Observatory at the Indira Gandhi Internation (IGI) airport, Delhi, the visibility was reduced to only 50 metres, which impacts the flight operations. Only the CAT III-B-compliant runaways can enable a plane to take off-landing under such conditions.

Several flight operations were delayed at IGI airport due to low visibility amid the fog. Passengers stranded at the airport awaited the turn of their flights that were running late from the scheduled time.

"I have come from Bahrain. My flight was delayed by one hour," a passenger tod ANI.