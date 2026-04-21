19 Tamil Nadu fishermen return home following release from Sri Lanka

A group of 19 fishermen from Thangachimadam, Ramanathapuram, arrived at the Chennai airport on Tuesday, marking the end of nearly a month-long detention in Sri Lanka. Detained fishermen return to Chennai after being released from Sri Lanka. (ANI Screengrab)

The returnees were greeted with emotional reunions after being caught in the crosshairs of maritime boundary disputes.

The ordeal for these fishermen began on March 25, 2026, when they were intercepted by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

Following their arrest, they were produced before a Sri Lankan court and subsequently remanded to prison. Their release is being viewed as a significant diplomatic gesture, coinciding with the high-profile visit of the Indian Vice President to the region.Upon landing in Chennai, Sebastian, one of the released fishermen, expressed relief but highlighted that the crisis is far from over for many others.