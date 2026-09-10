1980s AI Photo Trend: 5 ChatGPT prompts to create Bollywood hero, heroine looks, movie posters

As these vintage photos continue to sweep social media, here are a few prompts users can try to recreate retro hero, heroine, and movie poster looks:

Bollywood actors have also hopped on, using the latest ChatGPT prompt to share their own unique AI-generated images styled after the iconic decade.

Social media feeds across platforms, including Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), have been flooded with the viral 1980s AI retro picture trend as users enthusiastically join in.

Why has the 1980s AI photo trend become popular on social media?

Why has the 1980s AI photo trend become popular on social media?

How can I refine the AI-generated 1980s images if I'm not satisfied with the results?

How can I refine the AI-generated 1980s images if I'm not satisfied with the results?

What are the key prompts to create 1980s Bollywood hero and heroine images using AI?

What are the key prompts to create 1980s Bollywood hero and heroine images using AI?

Note: The user has to upload a photo of the person(s) they want to transform and use these as image-edit prompts in ChatGPT

Also Read | ChatGPT '80s photo trend goes viral: 5 prompts to try for 1990s and 2000s styles

Prompt 1- For a fun Bollywood hero look of 1980s Use this prompt: “Transform the person in the reference photo into a charismatic 1980s Bollywood hero. Keep the person’s facial identity, facial structure, and recognisable features intact. Give him thick 1980s-style hair, a slightly dramatic hairstyle, vintage aviator sunglasses, a fitted open-collar shirt, high-waisted trousers, and a leather jacket. Create a classic retro Bollywood atmosphere with warm film grain, slightly faded colours, dramatic studio lighting, soft focus, analog 35mm photography, and authentic 1980s Indian cinema styling. Confident heroic pose, cinematic expression, full-body portrait, nostalgic vintage film aesthetic.”

Prompt 2- Glamorous 1980s Bollywood actress look Try this prompt: "Transform the person in the reference photo into a glamorous 1980s Bollywood heroine. Preserve her facial identity and recognisable features. Style her with voluminous 1980s hair, expressive eyes, dramatic makeup, large earrings, a colorful saree with a classic retro blouse, and elegant vintage jewellery. Use soft studio lighting, warm tones, analog 35mm film texture, subtle film grain, slightly faded colours, and dreamy cinematic softness. Give her a confident yet glamorous Bollywood pose, like a leading actress from an iconic 1980s Hindi film.'

Prompt 3- Retro Bollywood movie poster This prompt will help: “Create a romantic 1980s Bollywood movie poster featuring the two people from the reference photos as the hero and heroine. Preserve their real facial identities and recognisable features. Dress them in authentic 1980s Bollywood fashion. Place them in a dramatic romantic pose with a dreamy sunset background, flowing fabric, soft golden light, and subtle mist. Add an authentic vintage Indian film-poster composition, hand-painted poster aesthetics, saturated retro colours, analog film grain, slightly weathered print texture, and dramatic expressions. Make it feel like a legendary romantic Hindi film poster from the 1980s.”

Prompt 4- Action Bollywood movie poster Try this prompt: “Turn the person in the reference photo into the larger-than-life hero of an imaginary 1980s Bollywood action movie. Preserve his facial identity. Give him a powerful heroic stance, thick retro hairstyle, open shirt, leather jacket, and vintage sunglasses. Create a dramatic background with an old city street, vintage cars, and intense cinematic lighting. Use the visual language of classic 1980s Indian action-film posters: bold composition, exaggerated cinematic drama, analog print texture, rich colours, visible film grain, and slightly weathered paper. Make the result look like an authentic vintage theatrical poster.”

Prompt 5- 1980s Bollywood film poster Prompt to try: “Create a complete fictional 1980s Bollywood movie poster using the people in the reference photos as the lead hero and heroine. Preserve their facial identities accurately. Give them authentic 1980s hairstyles, clothing, makeup, and accessories. Use a dramatic, hand-painted Indian cinema poster composition with the hero and heroine prominently featured, smaller supporting character portraits in the background, a dramatic landscape, vintage cars, and cinematic action-romance elements. Add realistic aged-paper texture, analog printing imperfections, film grain, slightly faded ink, and classic retro Bollywood typography. The overall image should look like a genuine theatrical poster discovered from an old 1980s Hindi film archive, not a modern photograph.”

Also Read | ChatGPT ’80s photo trend: 5 prompts to create retro Kerala-style images

If using the AI trend for 1980s pictures, the user should upload clear images.

If the result is not up to the mark, the user can add additional prompts or make changes above to refine the image.

(HT used ChatGPT to generate the prompts in order to get more authentic results, fitting for the trend.)

Also Read | Viral ’80s trend: Why is the internet suddenly looking back at the 1980s?

How to make the viral 1980s AI trend images? Step 1- Open ChatGPT

Step 2- Upload a photo

Step 3- Add a prompt

Step 4- Press Enter

Following this, ChatGPT will generate the image in some time.