1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case Live: Deadline for Sajjan Kumar to surrender ends today

Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar is likely to surrender before a court in Delhi today to undergo life imprisonment awarded to him in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case as the Delhi high court rejected his plea to extend the deadline for surrender.

Kumar’s lawyer said options are running out for him as the Supreme Court is not likely to grant hearing to his appeal against the high court verdict during the vacation, which is ending on January 1.

Here are the live updates:

11:34 am IST High court had on Dec 21 rejected Kumar’s plea seeking extension till Jan 30 to surrender The high court had on December 21 rejected Kumar’s plea seeking extension till January 30 to surrender. The former Congress leader had sought more time to surrender, saying he had to settle the family affairs related to his children and property and also needs time to file appeal in the Supreme Court against the high court verdict.





11:25 am IST Case relates to killing of 5 Sikhs in Delhi on November 1-2, 1984 The case in which Kumar was convicted and sentenced related to the killing of five Sikhs in Raj Nagar part-I area in Palam Colony in South West Delhi on November 1-2, 1984 and burning down of a Gurudwara in Raj Nagar part II. The riots had broken out after the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984 by her two Sikh bodyguards.



