1984 anti-Sikh riots: Jagdish Tytler of Congress pleads not guilty. What next?

The Delhi Rouse Avenue Court formally framed charges against Congress veteran Jagdish Tytler for his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots at Pul Bangash Gurudwara, which left three people dead. Congress leader and former Union minister Jagdish Tytler. (PTI)

Jagdish Tytler pleaded not guilty to the charges. The trial is set to begin on October 3, with statements from eyewitnesses to be recorded.

The charges are related to accusations that Tytler incited a mob to attack the Gurudwara following the assassination of prime minister Indira Gandhi.

The court, in August, had found sufficient grounds to charge him with abetment in the killings by instigating the mob. Witnesses have stated that Tytler was present at the scene, encouraging the mob to kill Sikhs and loot their property.

'It has taken 40 years for trial to begin': HS Phoolk hopes speedy trial

Advocate HS Phoolka, representing the victims, said the trial starting after 40 years shows how powerful people can manipulate the system. He expressed hope for a speedy conclusion, similar to the case of Sajjan Kumar, another politician convicted for his role in the riots.

"Today, Jagdish Tytler pleaded not guilty to the charges. So, now the case will go for evidence, the Court has fixed October 3. From October 3, evidence will start...It has taken 40 years for this trial to begin. It's very unfortunate, it shows how a powerful person can cripple the whole system...Hopefully, the trial will conclude soon and he will be behind bars like the other accused Sajjan Kumar," Phoolka said, ANI reported.

What is the case?

Jagdish Tytler is accused in the case of inciting a mob to attack the Gurudwara to take revenge of the then PM Indira Gandhi's assasination by her Sikh bodyguards. The court order notes that the mob, armed with weapons, gathered at the Gurudwara on November 1, 1984, with the intent to kill Sikhs and destroy their property. The mob looted shops, set fire to the Gurudwara, and killed three individuals—Badal Singh, Thakur Singh, and Gurcharan Singh.