Trial to commence in anti-Sikh riots case as Tytler pleads not guilty

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler on Friday pleaded not guilty in a Delhi court in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case related to the killing of three people at Pul Bangash Gurudwara following the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination. Special judge Rakesh Syal summoned the first eyewitness to record the testimony and begin the trial in the case while listing the matter for hearing next on October 3. Congress Leader Jagdish Tytler. (HT PHOTO)

The trial court on August 30 directed the framing of charges against Tytler under Indian Penal Code’s sections including 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 295 (injuring or defiling a place of worship), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance), and 302 (murder) read with 109 (abetment). It discharged Tytler for the offence of rioting armed with deadly weapons noting that “there is not sufficient ground for proceeding against” him.

The court noted that the killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots were so brutal that the witnesses could not muster the courage to come forward with the truth for a long time. The observation came as Tytler cited contradictions in the testimonies of witnesses. Tytler said eye-witnesses have made statements against him after an inordinate delay and cannot be relied upon.

The public prosecutor opposed the submissions stating that earlier the witnesses had not given the truthful versions since they were scared of the brutal massacre and the influence of Tytler. The court relied upon Harpal Kaur, Harvinderjit Singh, and Abdul Wahid’s statements about seeing Tytler instigating and inciting a mob to destroy and burn Gurudwara Pul Bangash, kill Sikhs, and loot their properties.

The court also took note of the statements of other witnesses who deposed about the riots in which Sikhs were killed and their properties were looted.