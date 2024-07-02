1993 Mumbai riots accused arrested after three decades on the run

Absconding for 31 years, a 65-year-old man was arrested on Monday in connection with the 1993 Mumbai riots. The accused, Sayyad Nadir Shah Abbas Khan, was apprehended in the Sewri area of Mumbai by a team of Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg police, an official told the news agency PTI. Khan was allegedly involved in the riots that occurred in Mumbai after the demolition of the Babri Masjid in December 1992. 1993 Mumbai riots accused arrested after being on the run for three decades(HT File Photo)

Read more: 32 years later, man acquitted in post-Babri riot case

He was charged with attempt to murder and unlawful assembly during the riots in the city. While Khan was arrested at that time, he never attended court after obtaining bail, according to a PTI report.

Read more: Kenya violence: Indian high commission issues advisory

The court then declared Khan a wanted accused and issued a non-bailable warrant against him. The police frequented this residence in Sewri multiple times but could not find him. They finally got a lead about his whereabouts after examining the phone records of his relatives.

Read more: Chandigarh AAP protests against Kejriwal’s arrest

Officials of Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg police station got information on June 29 that Khan would visit his Sewri residence. A trap was laid by the police and he was arrested. An official told PTI that the case was being further probed.

The Bombay riots took place between December 1992 and January 1993. Approximately 900 people died during the riots, according to historian Barbara Metcalf. By her estimate, a majority of those who died were Muslim, followed by Hindus.

Recently, Rajesh Jaiswal, a taxi driver in Mumbai was acquitted by a session courts in connection with the case. According to an HT report, 15 others are reported to still be absconding three decades later, after being named as accused in the case.