Worker dies after grinder pulls him in at food stall in Mumbai

A 19-year-old man from Jharkhand lost his life after he got pulled in by a grinder in Mumbai's Worli on Saturday, police said.

The victim was identified as Suraj Narayan Yadav. According to police, Yadav had been working for the past three-four months at a roadside Chinese food stall, owned by Sachin Kothekar (32).

Initial reports said Yadav's shirt got stuck in the machine and he got pulled in.

“The incident occurred when the victim was handling a grinder to prepare raw materials for Chinese dishes. He had no prior experience or technical knowledge to operate the equipment. Kothekar gave him the task allegedly without providing proper safety measures and training,” The Free Press Journal quoted a police officer as saying.

An FIR has been registered against the stall owner at the Dadar police station.

In August, a 40-year-old man supervising repairs on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway was killed when he got crushed under a grinding machine at Bilaspur Chowk in Haryana's Gurugram.

Fire in Worli

Meanwhile, a fire broke out on the second floor of the Rajshri Entertainment Private Limited production studio, housed inside the Poonam Chambers building in Worli, on Sunday.

The blaze, reported at 11:39 am, triggered panic in the area, and prompted the the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to dispatch eight fire engines and six jumbo tankers.

The Level 2 (moderate emergency) fire was brought under control by 3:23 pm and no injuries were reported.

While the exact cause remains undetermined, officials noted that LPG cylinders in the office premises and glass facade made the blaze go from Level 1 (minor) to Level 2.

Prima facie, a short circuit is suspected to have triggered the fire, which destroyed equipment such as editing panels, computers, cameras and studio infrastructure, was destroyed.

The second floor, in particular, sustained severe damage.