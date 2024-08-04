2 Arunachal men missing since 2022, family believes held in Chinese custody

Two men from Arunachal Pradesh have been missing for nearly two years from a remote area near the line of actual control (LAC) and are claimed to be in the custody of China's People’s Liberation Army (PLA). Itanagar: Combo photo of Batelum Tikro and Bainsi Manyu, two men from Arunachal Pradesh who have been missing for the last two years from a remote location along the India-China border in Anjaw district. (PTI Photo)

Batelum Tikro (35) and his cousin Bainsi Manyu (37) went missing from the Chaglagam area in Anjaw district on August 19, 2022, while searching for medicinal herbs.

'No response from Chinese side'

Tikro’s brother, Dishanso Chikro, claimed that the duo was in the custody of the Chinese army. "I have come to know that they were detained by the Chinese army," he told PTI.

“I am told that the issue was raised by the Indian Army with their Chinese counterparts. But no response has come so far,” he added.

Anjaw MLA and state's women and child development minister Dasanglu Pul confirmed the duo's disappearance and said they are believed to be alive.

“I have no idea what was the response of the Chinese side at the flag meetings. The parents of the men keep telling us to do something. But we are helpless so far. We hope that they will return home safe and soon,” Pul told PTI.

How did the duo disappear?

After the two went missing, Chikro lodged complaints of missing persons at Hayuliang police station on October 9, 2022. It was mentioned that some fellow villagers might have last seen them near the border areas on August 24, 2022, but since then, there has been no sign of the duo.

'First time when missing persons not found for so long'

This is the first time in recent years that missing persons have not been found for almost two years. Previous instances of abductions by the PLA in Arunachal Pradesh have usually resulted in the return of the individuals within days or weeks.

The incident comes amid ongoing tensions between India and China in eastern Ladakh.