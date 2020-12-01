2 civilians hurt as Maoists blow up SUV in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district

india

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 13:12 IST

Two civilians were injured after Maoists blew up a SUV using improvised explosive devices (IED) in Bijapur district of Bastar region on Tuesday.

The injured were admitted to the field hospital of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Basaguda area and their condition is believed to be stable.

Inspector General of Police (IG) Bastar, Sunderaj P said that the incident took place at about 10 am near Rajpenta village between Basaguda and Tarrem villages which is a core Maoist area of Bijapur district.

“Two people, Mohammed Iqbal Ansari, the vehicle’s owner, and a motor mechanic Balram Pradhan were heading towards Tarrem village in a Tata Sumo, when Maoists triggered an IED and blew up the vehicle. The blast was a very powerful one due to which the vehicle was badly damaged,” said the IG.

According to the police, Ansari also owns a truck that had broken down on Monday night.

“On Tuesday morning, Ansari and Pradhan were heading to fix the truck which was parked near Terrem village when the blast took place. The Maoists thought that it was a police vehicle and hence they triggered the blast,” the IG said.