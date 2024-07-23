 2 ED officers booked for ‘coercing’ officials to give statement against Nagendra, govt | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

2 ED officers booked for ‘coercing’ officials to give statement against Nagendra, govt

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Jul 23, 2024 07:38 AM IST

The complainant alleged that he was coerced to give statements against the state government and jailed former minister B Nagendra in connection with ₹187 crore irregularities in the Valmiki case

The Bengaluru Police on Monday registered a case against two Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers for allegedly coercing a Karnataka government official to give statements against the state government and jailed former minister B Nagendra in connection with 187 crore irregularities in the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation (MVDCL).

2 ED officers booked for ‘coercing’ officials to give statement against Nagendra, govt
2 ED officers booked for ‘coercing’ officials to give statement against Nagendra, govt

Based on a complaint by additional director of the state’s social welfare department Kallesh B, a first information report (FIR) was registered at the Wilson Garden police station against two ED officers, a senior police officer said.

In his complaint to the police, Kallesh has accused an ED officer named Murali Kannan and another by the surname Mittal. He also said that ED sleuths had summoned him to the agency’s Shanthi Nagar office on July 16 for questioning in the alleged illegal fund transfer case involving MVDCL.

“When I appeared for questioning, the officers asked me 17 questions. I answered all except three, which required access to files and consultation with subordinate officers. The ED officers took my signature on the statement but refused to provide me with a copy,” Kallesh alleged in his complaint to the police. “During the inquiry, ED officers Mittal and Murali Kannan threatened me with implication in the case and imprisonment for two years.”

The FIR, a copy of which HT has seen, said that ED officers pressured Kallesh to declare that the money was transferred illegally from MVDCL to other accounts on the instructions from state government authorities and jailed former minister Nagendra, who is also the former president of MVDCL. When Kallesh refused to comply, the FIR stated, the ED officers allegedly threatened to arrest him and file non-bailable cases against him.

“We received a complaint from B Kallesh on Monday and registered a case under sections 3(5) (common intention), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Central, Bengaluru city, Shekhar H Tekkannanavar said. “The incident occurred on July 16... The investigation is ongoing, and we will take appropriate action against the ED officers.”

There was no immediate response from ED over the police action against its officers.

Besides the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Congress-led Karnataka government, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is also probing the alleged embezzlement of 187.33 crore meant for the MVDCL, including the illegal transfer of 88 to Hyderabad-based companies.

To probe the money trail in the case, CBI has roped in ED, which raided places linked to former minister B Nagendra and corporation chairperson and legislator Basanagouda Daddal. Nagendra, who was arrested by ED on July 12, is currently in judicial custody. Following allegations against him in connection with the irregularities, Nagendra had resigned as the state’s Scheduled Tribes welfare minister on June 6.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / 2 ED officers booked for ‘coercing’ officials to give statement against Nagendra, govt
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On