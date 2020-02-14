e-paper
Home / India News / 2 get death penalty for raping, killing minor in Tripura

2 get death penalty for raping, killing minor in Tripura

The accused raped the 15-year-old girl and then hit on her head with a branch of a tree and then put her head inside a pond to kill her before burying her body.

india Updated: Feb 14, 2020 03:51 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, Agartala
The incident took place on December 5 in 2018. Later, the body was recovered by the villagers.The convicts belonged to the victim’s village.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

A Tripura court on Thursday sentenced two persons to death for raping and killing a 15-year-old girl in a village in Gomati District in 2018.

“ The crime committed by the two convicts have been proved in the court. Special district court judge AK Nath gave the verdict today. The two convicts are in Udaipur jail now,” said special public prosecutor Poltu Das.

Das said that the minor girl was forcefully taken by the duo to a jungle at Krishnkanta Para falling under Nutan Bazar Police Station, while she was going to school.

They raped her and then hit on her head with a branch of a tree and then put her head inside a pond to kill her before burying her body.

The incident took place on December 5 in 2018. Later, the body was recovered by the villagers.The convicts belonged to the victim’s village.

The deceased’s brother lodged a case against the two persons. Police registered a case against them under relevant sections of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and Section 4 of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

Police submitted a charge sheet in the court based on these sections.

Statements of 32 witnesses were taken during the trial.

