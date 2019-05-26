2 held for selling meat to Madhya Pradesh ‘beef’ assault victims

Two persons were arrested on Sunday in connection with an incident in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district, in which five persons had assaulted three others for allegedly carrying beef.

According to the police, five “gaurakshaks” allegedly beat up two men and forced one of the victims to thrash a woman accompanying them on May 22. “We arrested siblings Rasheed Hakim (24) and Sammi (20) for selling meat to the three people who were beaten up,” an official said. A total of 10 people have been arrested in the case.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: May 26, 2019 22:24 IST