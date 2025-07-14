2 Indian women found dead in UAE's Sharjah: One died by fire, another suffocated toddler to death before suicide

Two Indian women and a child died in the UAE’s Sharjah in two separate incidents just days apart from each other. While a 46-year-old Indian woman died after a fire broke out in her apartment in Sharjah’s Al Majaz area, another woman killed her child before dying by suicide in Al Nahda neighbourhood.(Representational)

While a 46-year-old Indian woman died after a fire broke out in her apartment in Sharjah’s Al Majaz area on Thursday night, a woman, who is said to be from Kerala, killed her child before dying by suicide in Al Nahda neighbourhood on July 8, local media reported.

Indian woman dies by fire during a special ritual at home in UAE

The 46-year-old woman was reportedly performing a special ritual in her home on Thursday night, when the fire erupted, leading to her death, the Gulf News quoted local officials as saying.

According to the report, the fire started in a unit on the eighth floor of an 11-story residential building. Police have begun an investigation.

The report also revealed that the woman's body has been transferred to the forensic laboratory for an autopsy.

Kerala woman suffocates daughter to death before dying by suicide

In another harrowing incident, a 33-year-old woman hailing from Kerala’s Kollam district and her toddler daughter were found dead in their apartment in Sharjah's Al Nahda neighbourhood on July 8, according to a report published in Khaleej Times.

The woman reportedly moved to the UAE with her husband around two years ago. However, due to ongoing family disputes, she has been living separately for the past few months.

According to a Gulf News report, the child died from "airway obstruction, possibly by a pillow." The forensic report cited by Gulf News confirmed that the woman had died by suicide, and she was found hanging in the apartment by emergency responders.

Social workers found a handwritten note written in Malayalam in the house. The note, believed to have been written by the deceased, contains details suggesting emotional distress and allegations of abuse, Khaleej Times reported.

Al Buhairah Police Station is investigating the incident.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).