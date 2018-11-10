2 militants killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama

Security forces on Saturday gunned down two heavily armed terrorists hiding in a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said.

Receiving information about their presence in Tekkin village, a cordon and search operation was started that led the militants to fire at the forces.

Both were killed in the ensuing gun battle. Their identities were yet to be established.

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 09:42 IST