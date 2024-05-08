2 more FIRs registered against YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Two more cases have been registered against Tamil YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar who was arrested on May 4 by the Coimbatore police on charges of making defamatory remarks against women police officers. The woman journalist, whose complaint formed the basis of the FIR against Savukku Shankar, later thanked the police. (X/Videograb/savukkuofficial)

Shankar was remanded in judicial custody till May 17.

On Wednesday, the Greater Chennai Police said it registered two cases based on a complaint by a woman editor of a private media company and Tamilar Munnetra Padai leader.

Felix Gerald who manages a YouTube channel Redpix has also been named as a co-accused.

“Investigation is going on in both the cases,” the Greater Chennai Police said in a statement.

In a post on X, the woman editor later thanked the police for acting on her complaint first made six years ago. Police said Shankar has been booked under sections 294(b) (obscene acts), 509 (action intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code read with section 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act.

Shankar, a former employee of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), later started Savukku Media comprising a web portal and a YouTube channel.

A team from the Coimbatore City Cybercrime wing arrested Shankar from Theni on May 4 and was being brought to Coimbatore when the vehicle met with an accident Dharapuram in Tiruppur district, leading to some injuries.

In 2022, Shankar spent more than two months behind bars after being sentenced to six months jail for contempt of court following his statement accusing the “entire higher judiciary” of corruption.

After his arrest last week, Shankar’s mother A Kamala moved the Madras high court claiming that he was assaulted by prison authorities at the Coimbatore Central Prison. Police officers have denied the charge and attributed the injuries to the road accident on May 4.