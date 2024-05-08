 2 more FIRs registered against YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar in Tamil Nadu | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

2 more FIRs registered against YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar in Tamil Nadu

ByDivya Chandrababu
May 08, 2024 04:12 PM IST

The Greater Chennai Police said it registered two cases based on a complaint by a woman editor of a private media company and Tamilar Munnetra Padai leader

CHENNAI: Two more cases have been registered against Tamil YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar who was arrested on May 4 by the Coimbatore police on charges of making defamatory remarks against women police officers.

The woman journalist, whose complaint formed the basis of the FIR against Savukku Shankar, later thanked the police. (X/Videograb/savukkuofficial)
The woman journalist, whose complaint formed the basis of the FIR against Savukku Shankar, later thanked the police. (X/Videograb/savukkuofficial)

Shankar was remanded in judicial custody till May 17.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

On Wednesday, the Greater Chennai Police said it registered two cases based on a complaint by a woman editor of a private media company and Tamilar Munnetra Padai leader.

Felix Gerald who manages a YouTube channel Redpix has also been named as a co-accused.

“Investigation is going on in both the cases,” the Greater Chennai Police said in a statement.

In a post on X, the woman editor later thanked the police for acting on her complaint first made six years ago. Police said Shankar has been booked under sections 294(b) (obscene acts), 509 (action intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code read with section 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act.

Shankar, a former employee of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), later started Savukku Media comprising a web portal and a YouTube channel.

A team from the Coimbatore City Cybercrime wing arrested Shankar from Theni on May 4 and was being brought to Coimbatore when the vehicle met with an accident Dharapuram in Tiruppur district, leading to some injuries.

In 2022, Shankar spent more than two months behind bars after being sentenced to six months jail for contempt of court following his statement accusing the “entire higher judiciary” of corruption.

After his arrest last week, Shankar’s mother A Kamala moved the Madras high court claiming that he was assaulted by prison authorities at the Coimbatore Central Prison. Police officers have denied the charge and attributed the injuries to the road accident on May 4.

Explore India's rich political history with the Archives section on our exclusive Elections Product. Access all election content absolutely free, only on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 live , Haryana political crisis Live , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

News / India News / 2 more FIRs registered against YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar in Tamil Nadu

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On