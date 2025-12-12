2 more including Kupwara resident arrested in espionage case: Arunachal Pradesh Police

ITANAGAR: A resident of Jammu and Kashmir is among two persons arrested from West Siang and Changlang districts of Arunachal Pradesh in connection with an ongoing probe into an espionage case involving two Kashmiris, police said on Friday. The Changlang Police has not shared any details about the person arrested on espionage charges (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Hilal Ahmed, a resident of Kupwara in Kashmir, was arrested following inputs from the Itanagar police about his alleged role in the espionage case.

Another person was also taken into custody on charges of espionage from Miao in the Changlang district but the district police did not share any details about the arrest.

West Siang superintendent of police (SP) Kardak Riba said his office received specific inputs from Itanagar Police on December 11 about a person in the district’s Aalo area who was allegedly linked to the espionage case.

A team was formed under the supervision of the officer-in-charge of the Aalo police station, and the suspect was traced with the help of local community leaders and apprehended.

He was taken into custody around 11 pm on Thursday and later shifted to Itanagar for interrogation.

According to the preliminary interrogation, Hilal allegedly transmitted sensitive information to his handlers, following a pattern similar to that of the two accused arrested earlier from the Itanagar Capital Region.

Riba said the Itanagar Police will conduct a detailed probe to ascertain his precise role in the network.

According to the police, Hilal arrived in Aalo from Papum Pare district on November 25 to participate in a trade fair at the Old Market, where he was selling blankets.

The Arunachal Pradesh police is currently investigating

Two men from Kashmir’s Kupwara district, Nazir Ahmad Malik and Sabir Ahmed Mir, were arrested from the Itanagar Capital Region. Malik was arrested from a rented house in Ganga village in the Chimpu police station area on November 22. Sabir was later picked up at his instance.

During interrogation, Nazir allegedly admitted to sharing deployment details of the military and paramilitary forces as well as information on military installations to Pakistani handlers through Telegram, police claimed.