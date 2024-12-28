2 more succumb to injuries, toll rises to four in Hubballi blast

Two Ayyappa devotees died on Friday due to the LPG gas cylinder explosion at Ishwara Temple in Hubballi district earlier this week, taking the toll to four, officials familiar with the matter said. District in-charge minister Santosh Lad visited KMCRI to meet the victims’ families and offered his condolences. (File photo)

Nine devotees of Lord Ayyappa were staying in a room when an LPG cylinder caught fire on Sunday night, leaving all of them injured.

“Two more victims died today. One of them succumbed to injuries this morning, while the other died this evening. Out of the remaining five devotees who are undergoing treatment at the hospital, four are stated to be critical,” a senior police officer said.

Earlier in the week, two victims, Nijalingappa Bepuri (58) and Sanjay Savadatti (18), succumbed to their injuries on Wednesday. Another victim, Raju Moogeri (24), died early Friday morning, followed by Lingaraja Beeranur.

Lingaraja succumbed to severe injuries on Friday at the Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute (KMCRI), Dr SF Kammar, KMCRI director said.

He further said that 12-year-old Vinayak Barakera, also one of the victims showed signs of recovery and was then shifted to an isolation ward for observation.

“More than 70% burn injuries make recovery extremely challenging. We are doing everything possible to stabilise the five victims in the intensive care unit,” he said.

Medical education minister Sharanprakash Patil met Kammar on Friday seeking details about the victims’ treatment.

District in-charge minister Santosh Lad visited KMCRI to meet the victims’ families and offered his condolences. Speaking to the media after his visit, he said, “All efforts are being made to save the injured. Skilled doctors are providing the best care, but we have already lost four lives.”

Chief minister Siddaramaiah has announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh each for the families of the deceased. “While no amount can replace the loss, we are committed to supporting those affected by this tragedy,” Lad added.

With PTI inputs