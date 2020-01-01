2 soldiers killed in exchange of fire with terrorists along Line of Control, says Army

india

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 10:07 IST

Two Indian Army soldiers were killed early on Wednesday along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kalal area of Nowshera sector in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on the first day of 2020.

“Two Indian Army soldiers have been martyred during a cordon and search operation in Kalal area of Nowshera sector. The operation is still in progress. Further details are awaited,” said Defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand.

The officer informed that the soldiers were killed in an exchange of fire, probably with Pakistani terrorists.

We are waiting for further details, he added.