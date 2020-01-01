e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020
Home / India News / 2 soldiers killed in exchange of fire with terrorists along Line of Control, says Army

2 soldiers killed in exchange of fire with terrorists along Line of Control, says Army

india Updated: Jan 01, 2020 10:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
A file photo of a security personnel along the Line of Control (LoC) near the India- Pakistan border.
A file photo of a security personnel along the Line of Control (LoC) near the India- Pakistan border.
         

Two Indian Army soldiers were killed early on Wednesday along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kalal area of Nowshera sector in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on the first day of 2020.

“Two Indian Army soldiers have been martyred during a cordon and search operation in Kalal area of Nowshera sector. The operation is still in progress. Further details are awaited,” said Defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand.

The officer informed that the soldiers were killed in an exchange of fire, probably with Pakistani terrorists.

We are waiting for further details, he added.

