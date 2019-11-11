e-paper
2 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Bandipora

Fresh firing started between security forces and terrorists in Bandipora early morning, a day after a terrorist was killed during an operation.

india Updated: Nov 11, 2019 09:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(AP FILE/ Representative Image)
         

Two terrorists were killed on Monday in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu-Kashmir’s Bandipora, said police.

“Two terrorists have been killed. Arms and ammunition recovered. Identity and affiliation being ascertained,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Fresh firing started between security forces and terrorists in Bandipora early morning, a day after a terrorist was killed during an operation.

On Sunday, an encounter started when security forces launched a search operation following specific information about the presence of some terrorists, the officials said.

