Two AGH militants killed in gunfight in J& K Shopian

Two local militants belonging to Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGH) outfit were killed on Tuesday in a gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Police sources said bodies of two slain militants have been recovered along with their weapons from the encounter site in Awneera village of Zainapora area in Shopian district today.

“The slain militants have been identified as Shakir Ahmad of Shopian and Sayar Bhat of Kulgam district...Both of them were affiliated with AGH outfit,” police sources said.

Zakir Musa, the chief of AGH outfit was killed by the security forces in a gunfight in Tral area of Pulwama district on May 24 this year. Before he became the first militant commander to head AGH, Musa had succeeded Burhan Wani, the Hizbul poster boy of homegrown militancy in the Valley.

Burhan was killed on July 8, 2016 in a gunfight in Kokernag area of Anantnag district.

“Firing exchanges have now stopped, but searches are still going on at the gunfight site.

“Security forces started a cordon and search operation in Awneera village of Shopian district yesterday evening following information about some militants hiding there.

“When challenged today morning, the hiding militants opened fire, triggering an encounter in which two militants were killed,” police sources said.

As a precautionary measure authorities have suspended mobile Internet services in Kulgam and Shopian districts.

