2 touts held in Tripura for trafficking Bangladeshi nationals to India: Police

Agartala: Two Indian touts, allegedly involved in human trafficking and helping illegal Bangladeshi nationals cross into the Indian territory, were arrested in Tripura and forwarded to the court on Friday, officials aware of the matter said. (Representative Photo)

A team comprising Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force, and Border Security Force arrested the duo on Thursday from Agartala Railway Station, said officials.

Officials said that the duo, identified as Biplab Malakar, a resident of Sidhai in West Tripura, and Bishal Datta, a resident of Takarjala in Sepahijala district, were charged with the Indian Penal Code, Foreigners’ Act, and International Passport Act before.

“We sought police remand for them. Both of them were wanted in the case. The matter is under investigation,” said GRP officer Tapash Das.

The arrest follows a long line of arrests of the people involved in human traffickers in Tripura and other northeastern states by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Tripura shares a total 856-km-long international border with Bangladesh; parts of some patches are yet to be fenced.

Touts having access and network in different parts of Tripura are involved in facilitating the infiltration, illegal border crossing, and providing shelters and fake identity documents to the infiltrators for travelling to different destinations.