2 women rescued from GB Road brothel, 3 held for forcing in prostitution: Cop

Two women, who were allegedly trafficked to Delhi from West Bengal after being lured in for employment and forced into prostitution, were rescued from an alleged GB Road brothel last week, police said on Monday. DCP Singh said the rescue operation was conducted after a 60-year-old woman approached the Women police post at Kamla Market on August 26. (HT Sourced Photo/Delhi Police)

Three women, Geeta, Manju, and Paro Khatoon, were also arrested, who are speculated to be part of a syndicate of human traffickers who allegedly forced women into prostitution at a GB Road brothel, police said. According to police, all five individuals belonged to West Bengal.

“One rescued woman, aged 28, alleged that the accused took her eight-year-old son, kept him in a hostel, and threatened to kill him if she refused prostitution. The woman, who was brought to the brothel around two years ago, told us that she was taken to meet her son once in three or four months. We are trying to find and rescue her son,” said deputy commissioner of police (central) Rohit Rajbir Singh.

DCP Singh said the rescue operation was conducted after a 60-year-old woman approached the Women police post at Kamla Market on August 26, and reported that her 26-year-old daughter, who is married and is a mother of three children, was missing from West Bengal since May 2.

The complainant told police that on August 25, her daughter contacted her, disclosed she was confined at brothel number 58 in Delhi’s GB Road, and sought help for her rescue.

“Accordingly, a police team raided the place and rescued the woman. Her statement revealed that on May 2, she was at a railway station in West Bengal, when a man named Kalu, aged around 30, allegedly lured her on the pretext of arranging employment and brought her to Delhi. He allegedly took possession of her mobile phone and subsequently sold her to Geeta, a 55-year-old caretaker of brothel number 58,” said DCP Singh.

The DCP said that Geeta allegedly kept the victim at her residence for about one month before bringing her to the brothel, where she was allegedly handed over to its owner, Reshma, who allegedly forced her into prostitution. The money earned by the victim was allegedly retained by Geeta and another caretaker, Manju, 58.

Police said that another 28-year-old woman also approached the police post and was rescued from the brothel.

The woman told police that around two years ago, following a quarrel with her husband and mother-in-law in West Bengal, she left her home along with her eight-year-old son.

While travelling towards Sealdah railway station, a woman allegedly gained her confidence by offering food and drinks to her son and subsequently took them to her house on the pretext of helping her, police said.

The following day, the woman allegedly brought her and her son to New Delhi railway station and took them by auto to Geeta’s residence. The following day, Geeta allegedly brought them to brothel number 58, GB Road, police said.

“The 28-year-old victim was allegedly promised employment for sweeping and mopping work but was subsequently forced into prostitution. She further alleged that she was threatened that her son would be killed if she refused to comply. The money earned by her was allegedly retained by Geeta and Manju,” said Singh.

According to the woman’s statement, Paro Khatoon, a 29-year-old caretaker of the brothel, took her son to a hostel, and she was allowed to meet him only once every three to four months, police said.

Both rescued women were medically examined at Lok Nayak Hospital, provided counselling and their statements were recorded.

Two separate cases were registered at the Kamla Market police station under sections 137 (kidnapping), 143 (trafficking of a person), 144 (exploitation of a trafficked person), 64 (rape), 61 (criminal conspiracy) and 3 (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and sections 3,5, and 6 of the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act for keeping a brothel or allowing premises to be used as a brothel, procuring, inducing or taking woman or girl for the sake of prostitution, and detaining woman or girl in premises where prostitution is carried out, the DCP said.

“While Geeta and Manju were arrested in the case relating to the 26-year-old victim, Paro Khatoon, along with the two were arrested in the 28-year-old victim’s case. We also recovered ₹55,000 cash and other incriminating evidence from the brothel,” he added.