New Delhi, Three women have been arrested for allegedly trafficking and forcing women into prostitution at a brothel on Delhi's G B Road, police said on Monday. Delhi: 3 held for forcing women into prostitution at G B Road brothel

Two women were rescued from the G B Road area in two separate cases after they approached the police seeking help, they said.

According to the police, one of the victims a 26-year-old married woman and mother of three children from West Bengal had been missing since May 2. On August 25, she contacted her mother and informed her that she was confined at a brothel in G B Road.

"On August 26, the woman's mother approached the Women Police Post, following which a team reached the premises and rescued the victim," a senior police officer said.

During inquiry, the woman told police that a man identified as Kalu had befriended her at a railway station in West Bengal, promised to arrange employment for her and brought her to Delhi. He allegedly took away her mobile phone and sold her to Geeta, a caretaker of the brothel.

Geeta allegedly kept the woman at her residence for about a month before taking her to G B Road, where she was handed over to the brothel owner. The victim was allegedly forced into prostitution, while the money she earned was confiscated by Geeta and Manju, who worked at the brothel, the officer said.

During the operation, another woman from West Bengal, aged around 28 years, approached the police.

The second victim told the police that she, along with her eight-year-old son, had left her home around two years ago after a quarrel with her husband and mother-in-law. A woman allegedly befriended them, and on the pretext of helping the mother and son, brought them to Delhi.

The woman was promised work as a domestic help, but was allegedly forced into prostitution at the G B Road brothel. She alleged that the caretakers of the brothel threatened to harm her son if she refused to work there.

Later, the boy was taken to a hostel by Paro Khatoon, another caretaker of the brothel. Police said efforts were underway to trace the boy.

Officials said Geeta, Manju and Paro Khatoon have been arrested. The three had earlier been involved in a similar human trafficking case registered at Kamla Market police station in 2025 and were currently out on bail, they said.

Two cases have been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Immoral Traffic Act. Further investigation into the matter is underway, police said.

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