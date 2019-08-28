2 women stab man to death in UP’s Mau district

india

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 11:17 IST

Two women in their early twenties stabbed a man to death in Mau district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday evening, police said, reportedly over an affair.

According to the police, the women came to the house of Ashok Yadav, 22, in Marukha Majhauli village under Haldharpur police station and showed his sister-in-law his photograph. The women left after Yadav’s sister-in-law told them he was not home, police said.

When Yadav came back, his sister-in-law told him about the two women. He then went out on his motorcycle to look for the women and came across them outside the village.

The three entered into an altercation. According to Yadav’s family, the women attacked him with knives and reportedly continued to stab him until he died. The women fled the scene and reached Ballia-Lucknow Road where someone was waiting for them on a motorcycle and escaped.

“Prima facie, it appeared that the girls were acquainted with the youth. An investigation is on. Soon, things will be clear,” circle officer Rajkumar said.

“A team has been deployed to ensure the arrest of the accused,” he added.

Yadav was recently recruited as a guard with Jharkhand’s forest department.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 11:17 IST