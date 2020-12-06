20 people injured in cylinder blast in Mumbai’s Lalbaug area; 2 fire brigade, 2 tankers on spot

india

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 09:13 IST

At least 20 people were injured on Sunday in a cylinder blast in Mumbai’s Lalbaug area.

Two fire brigade and two jumbo tankers are currently present on the spot, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Further reports awaited.