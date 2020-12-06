e-paper
20 people injured in cylinder blast in Mumbai's Lalbaug area; 2 fire brigade, 2 tankers on spot

20 people injured in cylinder blast in Mumbai’s Lalbaug area; 2 fire brigade, 2 tankers on spot

Two fire brigade and two jumbo tankers are currently present on the spot, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Dec 06, 2020
At least 20 people injured in a cylinder blast in Lalbaug area of Mumbai, Maharashtra.
At least 20 people injured in a cylinder blast in Lalbaug area of Mumbai, Maharashtra.(HT Photo (Representative Image))
         

At least 20 people were injured on Sunday in a cylinder blast in Mumbai’s Lalbaug area.

Two fire brigade and two jumbo tankers are currently present on the spot, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Further reports awaited.

