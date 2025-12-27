20 pistols, 6 kg ganja, 310 phones: What Delhi police seized during ‘Operation Aaghat 3.0’

The Delhi Police apprehended hundreds of people and seized arms, drugs, illegal liquor, vehicles, money and much more in a major crackdown in the national capital’s South-East district on Saturday under ‘Operation Aaghat 3.0’. Southern Range Joint CP SK Jain spoke to the media regarding Operation Aaghat 3.0 in New Delhi on Saturday.(ANI Video Grab)

The crackdown was launched as Delhi braces for new-year celebrations which usually witness high-footfall as people head out for festivities. The objective of the operation was to curb organised crime, street offences and activities of habitual criminals to make the national capital safer for public movement, news agency PTI reported citing officials. Over 600 cops were deployed along the South-East to carry out the operation.

Here’s what Delhi Police seized and who all it apprehended under ‘Operation Aaghat 3.0’-

The Delhi police arrested some 331 people under the Delhi Excise Act, NDPS Act, and the Public Gambling Act and apprehended 504 people under several other preventive provisions, the PTI report said citing police.

The officials said that 116 people listed as ‘bad characters’ were also apprehended along with the arrest of five auto-lifters and four proclaimed offenders. Action was also taken against some 1,306 people under the Delhi Police Act, the officials said.

Among the huge cache of things that the cops seized under the Arms Act were 21 country-made pistols, 20 live cartridges and 27 knives.

The police also cracked down on drugs and gambling activities as it seized 6.01 kg of ganja and ₹ 2.36 lakh from gamblers, along with 12,258 quarters of illegal liquor.

Several vehicles were also recovered during the massive operation as the police seized six two-wheelers, one four-wheeler, and 310 mobile phones, said police. Some 231 two-wheelers were also seized over violations, according to officials.

The police said that there has been a reduction in PCR calls about street crime in the South-East district area over the past month due to intensified patrolling, vehicle checking and night surveillance.

(With PTI inputs)