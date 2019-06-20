20 ports in Raigad categorised as sensitive by Navy: Devendra Fadnavis

The Indian Navy has dubbed as many as 20 ports in neighbouring Raigad district as “sensitive” from security point of view, the Maharashtra government told the Legislative Council here Wednesday.

The information was given by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in a written reply to a question asked by the NCP’s Aniket Tatkare about coastal security and an inspection conducted by the Navy recently.

“Of the 591 ports in Maharashtra, 20 in Raigad district alone have been categorised as “sensitive” by the Indian Navy.

“The naval inspection also opined that security around these ports should be beefed up,” the reply said.

The state government has already taken steps to improve the security at 91 ports, Fadnavis added.

A committee headed by former union home secretary Ram Pradhan has recommended various measures to make ports and fishermen’s wharfs safer, the reply said.

“The measures include keeping a register of boat movement, issuing i-cards to workers, verification of licenses and documents of fishermen from time to time, among others,” Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 08:44 IST