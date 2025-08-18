20 tourists stranded in Ranthambore after guide leaves mid-route: Report

Twenty tourists were stranded in the Ranthambore National Park after their safari vehicle broke down, and the guide abandoned them mid-route in the forest to retrieve another vehicle and never returned. The incident took place in Zone 6 of the park.(Unsplash/Representational Image)

The incident happened on Saturday evening when a Safari vehicle (canter) broke down in Rajasthan’s Ranthambore National Park. At 6 pm, the canter carrying tourists, including children, broke down, and according to the tourist, the guide left saying that he would fetch another vehicle, NDTV reported. The tourists also claimed that the guide misbehaved with them and never returned, leaving them stranded in the forest from 6 pm to 7:30 pm before they were finally rescued.

The matter came to light after reportedly a video surfaced showing tourists in the middle of the forest. The video caught the park administration’s attention, which initiated a probe and took action. Three Canter drivers and the guide have been barred from entering the park till the probe is completed, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Pramod Dhakad told PTI.

DCF Dhakad also said that Assistant Conservator of Forests Ashwini Pratap has been assigned to conduct a detailed inquiry. "Those restricted include canter drivers Kanhaiya, Shehzad Choudhary, and Liaqat Ali, along with guide Mukesh Kumar Bairwa," Dhakad said further.

Also read: One newborn tiger cub at Delhi Zoo admitted to hospital, 3 remain with mother

The incident took place in Zone 6 of the park. The vehicle carrying 20 people broke down, and the guide left. With darkness falling, heated exchanges broke out between tourists and the guide, parts of which were recorded in the video.

Meanwhile, Ranthambore Tiger Reserve’s Field Director and Chief Conservator, Anoop KR, told NDTV that tourist safety is the top priority of the park. He also assured that strict action will be taken against any guide or driver for violating rules and exercising negligence.

Ranthambore National Park is one of the biggest national parks in northern India, located in the Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan. It is home to the Royal Bengal tigers. The Canter safari is a 20-seater open bus that operates in some safari zones to explore wildlife.