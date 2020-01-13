e-paper
200 fighter jets will be acquired: Defence secretary

200 fighter jets will be acquired: Defence secretary

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 04:35 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
Display of Indian Air Force aircraft Su-30 MKI during successful culmination of the Air Force component of Ex INDRA 19 at Air Force Station Lohegaon, in Pune in December 2019.
Display of Indian Air Force aircraft Su-30 MKI during successful culmination of the Air Force component of Ex INDRA 19 at Air Force Station Lohegaon, in Pune in December 2019. (Pratham Gokhale/HT File Photo)
         

The government is in the process of acquiring around 200 aircraft to cope with the depleting aerial inventories of the Indian Air Force, defence secretary Ajay Kumar said here on Sunday.

The contract for HAL-manufactured 83 LCA Tejas Mark 1 A advanced fighter jets are in the final stages, he said.

Apart from these, Expression of Interest (EOI) has been floated for another 110 aircraft, based on which Request for Proposal (RFP) will be floated, Kumar said.

“Roughly (for) 200 aircraft, the acquisition is in process,” he said.

“We are in the process of finalising the contract for 83 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mark 1 A, which are advanced fighters to meet the urgent needs of India,” the defence secretary told reporters on the sidelines of commissioning Indian Coast Guard vessels at an event in Kolkata.

Kumar said that the contract for the LCAs will be signed “definitely this year”.

“We want to do it as soon as possible,” the defence secretary said when asked whether a time frame has been finalised by which the new aircraft are to be acquired.

Kumar said that with the design having been finalised, state-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will be ramping up production of the LCA Mark 1 A jets from 8 to 16 per year.

“If required, through outsourcing, we can further enhance it,” he said.

The Air Force has Sukhoi 30 MKIs, Mirage 2000s, Mig 29s and the ageing Jaguars and Mig 21 Bisons in its inventory of fighter jets at present.

The last fleet of seven swing-wing MiG-27 fighters, which played an important role during the 1999 Kargil war, was decommissioned on December 27.

