2011 Soumya rape case: Convict Govindachamy escapes from Kannur jail, caught after massive manhunt

Govindachamy, a convict serving a life sentence in the 2011 Soumya murder case, escaped from the high-security Kannur Central Jail in Kerala on Friday, news agency PTI reported. Govindachamy, a convict serving a life sentence in the 2011 Soumya murder case.(ANI)

However, the convict, who does not have a left hand, was nabbed by the police after a few hours near a derelict building in the Thalap area.

His disappearance came to light during an inspection of his cell in the early hours of Friday, according to the police.

According to ANI, a massive manhunt was launched to nab him. The police had also deployed the K-9 squad at the Kannur Central Jail in search of the accused.

Kannur SP Nidhinraj P said that Govindachamy escaped between 4.15am and 6.30am as per prison CCTV footage. He jumped the compound wall using a rope made out of clothes.

What is the case?



Govindachamy was serving a life sentence for the rape and murder of 23-year-old Soumya, who was attacked while travelling on a passenger train from Ernakulam to Shoranur on February 1, 2011.

Soumya, who worked at a shopping mall in Kochi, was travelling in a ladies' coach on the Ernakulam-Shoranur passenger train when Govindachamy attacked her and pushed her off.

Govindachamy also jumped off the train and carried the injured woman to a wooded area near the track at Vallathol Nagar, where he raped her. She was found on tracks and succumbed to her injuries at the Government Medical College Hospital in Thrissur on February 6 of that year.

Also Read | Supreme Court dismisses Kerala’s curative plea in Soumya rape case

A fast-track court in 2012 sentenced the accused to death, considering him a habitual offender and noting that the brutal rape contributed to the victim’s death. The court stated that the nature of the crime was savage and had shocked society.

In 2016, the Supreme Court commuted Govindachamy's death sentence after dropping the murder charge against him. The top court, however, upheld the life term for raping the 23-year-old sales representative in Kerala.

Victim's mother reacts



Meanwhile, Soumya's mother questioned how the convict managed to escape from prison and argued that it couldn't have happened without some help, reported PTI.

She also told reporters that Govindachamy was imprisoned after considerable effort from her side including approaching the Supreme Court. "No mother should undergo the pain I have," she said, according to PTI.