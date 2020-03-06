e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / 2012 gang rape convict Mukesh Singh moves SC seeking restoration of his legal remedies

2012 gang rape convict Mukesh Singh moves SC seeking restoration of his legal remedies

The plea, filed through advocate M L Sharma, sought a CBI probe into alleged “criminal conspiracy” and “fraud” hatched by the Centre, Delhi government and advocate Vrinda Grover, who is the amicus curiae in the case.

india Updated: Mar 06, 2020 18:14 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Mukesh Singh, one of the four death row convicts in the 2012 gang-rape and murder case, moved a plea in the Supreme Court on Friday
Mukesh Singh, one of the four death row convicts in the 2012 gang-rape and murder case, moved a plea in the Supreme Court on Friday(HT Photo)
         

Mukesh Singh, one of the four death row convicts in the 2012 gang-rape and murder case, moved a plea in the Supreme Court on Friday seeking restoration of all his legal remedies, alleging that his lawyers had misled him.

The plea, filed through advocate M L Sharma, sought a CBI probe into alleged “criminal conspiracy” and “fraud” hatched by the Centre, Delhi government and advocate Vrinda Grover, who is the amicus curiae in the case.

A trial court here on Thursday issued fresh warrants with March 20, 5.30 am, as the date for the execution of the convicts -- Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31).

“Petitioner (Mukesh) is victim of criminal conspiracy and fraud played and hatched jointly by the R-1 (Ministry of Home Affairs), R-2 (Delhi government) and R-3 (Vrinda Grover) and other advocate who appeared in the session court, high court and the Supreme Court in the petitioner’s death warrant case.

“They compelled him to sign various papers under threat of session court order (which was never issued by the session court) stating that court has directed her to secured various signed documents from him to file various petitions, including curative petition, on his behalf in the high court and the Supreme Court in his death sentence case,” the plea said.

The petition contended that the respondents “knowingly and deliberately” for vested and political interests hatched a joint criminal conspiracy against Mukesh Singh and visited Tihar Jail and met the petitioner asking him to sign various documents.

The plea said that they asked him to sign vakalatnama stating that the session court have issued order to get various documents signed by him to file curative petition for him in all courts.

“Being pressurised/feared due to so-called session court order, the petitioner signed various sets of vakalatnama for her and signed other papers for her. Recently the petitioner came to know that there was no such session court order,” the plea said.

The petition claimed the limitation period to file a curative petition was three years from the date of dismissal of the review plea and sought to “restore” the rights available to him and allow him to file curative and mercy petitions till July 2021.

A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ‘Nirbhaya’ (fearless), was gang-raped and savagely assaulted in a moving bus in south Delhi on December 16, 2012. She had died after a fortnight.

Six people, including the four convicts and a juvenile, were named as accused. Ram Singh, the sixth accused, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail days after the trial began in the case.

The juvenile was released in 2015 after spending three years in a correctional home.

tags
top news
‘Yes Bank was fined Rs 1 crore’, says Nirmala Sitharaman recapping crisis
‘Yes Bank was fined Rs 1 crore’, says Nirmala Sitharaman recapping crisis
Yes Bank crisis: RBI announces a bail-out scheme, invites suggestions
Yes Bank crisis: RBI announces a bail-out scheme, invites suggestions
Coronavirus: Centre reverts to registers, suspends biometric attendance
Coronavirus: Centre reverts to registers, suspends biometric attendance
Yes Bank withdrawal cap: Airtel Payments Bank, PhonePe & CRED clear the air
Yes Bank withdrawal cap: Airtel Payments Bank, PhonePe & CRED clear the air
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
How India has failed its riot victims. Twice over, writes Barkha Dutt
How India has failed its riot victims. Twice over, writes Barkha Dutt
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
Baaghi 3 review: As Tiger Shroff leaps and kicks, film can barely crawl
Baaghi 3 review: As Tiger Shroff leaps and kicks, film can barely crawl
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news