2019 polls to mark beginning of the end for Trinamool Congress, says Amit Shah

The Lok Sabha elections of 2019 will mark the beginning of the end of the Trinamool Congress rule in West Bengal, BJP president Amit Shah said in a public meeting in Purulia on Thursday, urging the people to rout the ruling party in the state in the next Assembly elections like the ‘parivartan’ in Tripura.

“Mamata is now too busy is creating a grand alliance nationally. But Mamata Banerjee, please first manage your party in Bengal. In 2019, BJP will be the number one party in Bengal winning 22 seats,” Shah said.

Thursday was the second day of BJP president’s two-day visit to West Bengal, which is a focus state for the party in the Lok Sabha elections. Currently, the BJP has two MPs, the highest the saffron party ever had in the state.

The BJP president criticised the Trinamool government on a range of issues from industry to utilisation of resources allocated by the Centre.

“All factories, except the ones that make crude bombs, have shut down in the state,” he said. “First because of the communists and then because of Mamata, Bengal’s contribution to country’s GDP came down from 25% to 4%. Money to the tune of Rs 3.6 lakh crore sent by Union government to Bengal did not reach the poor. Only mafias dealing in land, cattle and coal are flourishing in Bengal,” he alleged.

Senior leaders of Trinamool Congress lashed out at the BJP leader’s remarks.

“He (Amit Shah) is resorting to untruth when he says the Centre has given the state huge sums of money. In fact, we are continuing programmes that the Centre has abandoned,” said state finance minister Amit Mitra.

“Let them guard their own turf in Delhi and Gujarat. Then only they should think of Bengal. We are winning elections in Bengal by securing more than 50% votes,” said party secretary general Partha Chatterjee, adding that the BJP will lose both its Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Shah, who asked state BJP leaders to reach out to people in every booth with the Modi-government’s success report, wanted to use his visit to Purulia to take part in its nationwide campaign Jansampark Abhiyan.

Shah was scheduled to visit five homes at Lakhda village but security guards did not allow him to visit two places, arguing that the house lacked space for adequate sitting arrangement. Shah went to two houses and interacted with its residents.

Shah’s scheduled meeting with members of BJP’s booth committees in Purulia district could not be conducted either.

At the public rally, taking a dig at Trinamool Congress for trying to unleash terror on political opponents, Shah said, “If TMC thinks that violence will help their government, let me tell you that the blood of our workers will not allow long life of this government.”

Family members of three BJP workers of Purulia, whose unnatural deaths triggered political controversy in the state, were also present on the dais.

Meanwhile, Asansol MP and MoS heavy industries Babul Supriyo alleged that BJP workers’ convoy came under attack from Trinamool.

“Enroute to Shri@AmitShah Ji’s rally at Purulia, about 15-20 buses and over 30 autos were stone pelted by TMC goons. After stopping mid way and having cleared up the chaos, we are moving again with great gusto!” Supriyo said on Twitter.