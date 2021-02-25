2020-21 likely to see record paddy procurement
The Centre is on course to buying a record quantity of kharif or summer-sown paddy during 2020-21, with a sharply higher share of Punjab’s crop, with procurement nationwide rising 16.5% from the quantity purchased in the previous year, data from the food ministry show.
Paddy is the main summer staple that drives the incomes of millions of farmers. The ministry’s official figures show the government’s total procurement of summer paddy has touched 65.8 million tonnes until January 22 against the purchase of 56.5 million tonnes in the corresponding part of last year.
About 9.5 million farmers have been paid minimum support price worth ₹1.24 lakh crore. The food ministry has projected that total procurement will likely touch 74.2 million tonnes, up from the total quantity of 62.7 million procured during 2019-20.
Punjab’s share is 20.2 million tonne, which is 30.7% of the total quantity procured.
Production of kharif or summer crops this year is likely to be a record 144.5 million tonne, slightly higher than the 143.4 million tonne produced during the kharif season of 2019-20.
The ministry this year expanded its procurement operations, which refers to the government’s buying of farm produce at assured prices for summer-sown crops amid a massive farmers’ protest against three agricultural laws approved last year to remove regulations in the farm sector.
The government hopes to cover an estimated 10.5 million paddy growers this year, against last year’s 10.2 million. The government has also raised by 27% the number of paddy-purchase centres, which now stand at 39,122, up from 30,709 last year, official figures show.
An official statement said paddy procurement is still under way in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Karnataka, West Bengal and Tripura.
The Centre has fixed an MSP for the so-called common variety of paddy at ₹1,868 per quintal and for the A grade variety at ₹1,888 per quintal for the current year. The government had initially set a total rice procurement target of 49.5 million tonnes for the entire country in the 2020-21 kharif season.
“The freeing up of storage space because of higher disbursal of subsidised grains during the pandemic has enabled the government to ramp up procurement,” said analyst Abhishek Agrawal of Comtrade, a commodities trading firm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Patron of terror’: India hits out at Pakistan at United Nations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2020-21 likely to see record paddy procurement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Cabinet approves L-G proposal for President’s rule in Puducherry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP, Congress trade barbs over Motera stadium renaming
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facebook now says it’s not obligated to appear before Parliamentary panels
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toolkit case: Shantanu Muluk’s bail plea hearing today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI names TMC youth leader in charge-sheet of cattle smuggling case
- Earlier this month, CBI in the first charge-sheet in the case had named BSF Commandant Satish Kumar and Murshidabad-based businessman Enamul Haque along with five others for their alleged involvement in cattle smuggling across the India-Bangladesh border.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Top court proposes cadre of magistrates to fill gaps in police investigation
- The bench, also comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat apart from Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde were of the view that magistrates should play a more “intrusive” role in investigation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
College student in Andhra Pradesh killed for rejecting marriage proposal
- Police said the accused and the victim were in a relationship for a year, but of late she had been avoiding him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Higher fares for short distance trains to discourage needless travel: Railways
- The national carrier at present is operating only special passenger trains since the curbs on lockdown were eased. Regular passenger trains have been suspended since March 25, 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New strains not more infectious, need to aggressively monitor situation: Guleria
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 security personnel killed in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur in Maoist attacks
- Both the casualties took place due to IED blasts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt clarifies on controversy over Motera stadium being named after PM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India plans new social media controls after Twitter face-off
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Differences in Meghalaya BJP intensifies, coalition govt comes under strain
- The BJP unit has also been at loggerheads with the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) dispensation with its chief Earnest Mawrie accusing it of anomalies in governance.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox