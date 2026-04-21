Assembly election 2026 live updates: Dilip Ghosh says TMC’s exit ‘inevitable’, calls for central forces at booths
Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: With just 2 days to go for polls in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, the battle has intensified. Mamata Banerjee slammed PM Modi over his ‘jhalmuri break’, calling it a 'drama', while Piyush Goyal termed the DMK and Congress “family-run private limited companies.”
- 3 Mins agoBJP's Dilip Ghosh says time has come for TMC to go
- 14 Mins agoKanimozhi confident of DMK's victory in TN
- 30 Mins agoGyanesh Kumar promises free and fair elections in Bengal
- 44 Mins agoAssembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Mamata accuses BJP of planting officials to delay her flight
The states of Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are set to vote on April 23. West Bengal will vote in two phases — the first phase on April 23 and the second phase on April 29. The counting of votes for all polling states and Union Territories will take place on May 4, 2026 (Monday)....Read More
Mamata attacks Modi's ‘jhalmuri break’
Campaigning is underway across West Bengal, with a war of words intensifying among political parties. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unscheduled stop to buy Bengal’s favourite snack ‘jhalmuri’ during poll campaigning in Jhargram was merely a “drama”.
“How were cameras present when he made the unscheduled stop? The entire episode was scripted,” she alleged.
The Prime Minister on Sunday posted a video on his official X account in which he was seen buying ‘jhalmuri’, a popular Bengali street food made of puffed rice, green chillies, and spices, from a nondescript shop in Jhargram.
Mamata Banerjee also alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had planted its “cherry-picked” officers at the airport to deliberately delay her flight.
The Chief Minister said her flight was kept waiting on the runway for 30 minutes, adding that a similar delay occurred with Hemant Soren’s chopper.
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Yogi slams opposition over stance on women's reservation bill
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Monday slammed the Congress, DMK, Trinamool Congress, and Samajwadi Party over their stance on the Women’s Reservation Amendment Bill, alleging that they have no agenda for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.
Also, speaking at a press conference, Congress' KC Venugopal said the election is a contest between Tamil culture and secularism versus Prime Minister Modi’s “dictatorial rule.”
Addressing an election rally, he said people would respond to opposition parties over their stance on the Women’s Reservation Amendment Bill.
“Congress, TMC, and the INDI alliance ruled India for over 60 years, but they had no agenda for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. These people insulted Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. They violated protocol during the President’s visit to Bengal and insulted her. The people of India will not accept this,” he said.
Stalin says this election is a fight between Tamil culture vs Modi's dictatorial rule
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday hit out at the Centre over the proposed delimitation exercise, calling it an attempt to “punish” progressive states like Tamil Nadu.
In a video message posted on X, Stalin framed the issue as one that threatens the state’s growth model, linking it to population control and industrial success.
The remarks come days after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in Parliament, effectively stalling the delimitation-linked reforms.
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Taking a direct swipe at the Centre, Stalin said, “Last week, the delimitation Bill introduced by the BJP-led Union government appeared to be an attempt to punish us — a state that has controlled population growth and is among the best-performing in industrial development. As soon as this Bill was introduced, I was the first to oppose it and lead protests, including burning copies of the Bill. The fire we lit has reduced that Bill to ashes.”
“This election is actually between Tamil culture and the ideology of secularism on one side, and the divisive and dictatorial rule of PM Modi on the other. The BJP wants to hijack the entire election, and they have chosen the AIADMK as a weapon,” he said.
Piyush Goyal calls TMC, Congress, and DMK 'family-run private limited companies'
Union minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said people in both West Bengal and Tamil Nadu are fed up with their respective governments, alleging an “absolute breakdown” of law and order in both states.
Speaking to reporters, Goyal called the TMC, Congress, and DMK “family-run private limited companies.”
“We are three days away from the elections in Tamil Nadu and the first phase of polling in West Bengal. Very clearly, the wind has changed in both these states. The massive corruption of the DMK government and the Mamata Banerjee government, along with the deteriorating law and order situation, has led to tremendous anger among the people,” the Commerce Minister said.
Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: BJP's Dilip Ghosh says time has come for TMC to go
Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Dilip Ghosh, BJP candidate from Kharagpur Sadar, said the “time has come” for the TMC to exit power, asserting that Mamata Banerjee no longer has control and that her party’s departure is inevitable.
He further claimed that if polling booths are secured by central forces, voters will be able to cast their ballots without fear, alleging that the local police, in collusion with “goons”, intimidate people. (ANI Video)
Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Kanimozhi confident of DMK's victory in TN
Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: DMK MP Kanimozhi on Tuesday said that the party has successfully navigated through the Centre's attempts to "create confusion" through issues like Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and "intimidation" ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.
She remained confident that DMK would secure a victory in the polls and Chief Minister MK Stalin would return to power.
"In Tamil Nadu, unnecessary intimidation, such as raids, is being carried out against many people. Beyond that, there have been efforts to create confusion in various matters, including issues like SIR. However, the DMK has acted proactively and has successfully countered these attempts," she said. (ANI)
Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Gyanesh Kumar promises free and fair elections in Bengal
Tamil Nadu and West Bengal Elections 2026 Live Updates: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said the poll panel will “leave no stone unturned” to ensure free and fair elections in West Bengal, outlining a detailed plan to curb malpractices and boost voter confidence.
In a message to officials overseeing the polls, he stressed that the Election Commission is committed to conducting elections “free of fear, violence, intimidation and inducements,” underscoring a zero-tolerance stance on electoral violations.
Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Mamata accuses BJP of planting officials to delay her flight
Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: In a fresh attack on BJP, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP planted “cherry-picked” officials at the airport to deliberately delay her flight, according to a ANI report.
The Bengal CM said her aircraft was held on the runway for 30 minutes, adding that a similar delay occurred with Hemant Soren’s chopper as well.