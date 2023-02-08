Home / India News / '2030 will be known as India's…': Top quotes from PM Modi's speech in Lok Sabha

'2030 will be known as India's…': Top quotes from PM Modi's speech in Lok Sabha

Updated on Feb 08, 2023 06:30 PM IST

The Lok Sabha had taken up discussion on the motion of thanks moved by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Chandra Prakash Joshi on Tuesday, after three days of disruptions in parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday.(PTI)
Kanishka Singharia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday replied to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address amid attacks by opposition parties. The Lok Sabha had taken up discussion on the Motion of Thanks moved by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Chandra Prakash Joshi on Tuesday, after three days of disruptions in parliament.

Here are some top quotes:

1) I watched yesterday how after a member's speech, the entire ecosystem was jumping in excitement. Some people were very excited and probably slept so well that couldn't even wake up today.

2) When President's address was going on, some people avoided it. A tall leader even insulted the President. They displayed hatred against ST. When such things were said on TV, the sense of hatred deep within came out. Attempt was made to save oneself after writing a letter later.

3) The President has enhanced the pride of the tribal community. Today, after several years of independence, there is a sense of pride in the tribal community and an increase in their self-confidence. This nation and House are grateful to her for this.

4) 1.4 billion Indians rose to the challenge of the pandemic. It is a matter of pride that while our region saw economic challenges, we became the 5th largest economy. We are proud that we will be hosting the G20 but there are some people who are unhappy about this.

5) During 10 years of UPA govt, inflation was in double digits and hence when something good happens, their sadness increases. In the history of the country's independence, 2004-2014 was full of scams. Terror attacks took place across the country in those 10 years.

6) This decade will be known as the lost decade while the decade of 2030 will be known as India's decade.

7) Some people here have a craze for Harvard studies. During Covid, it was said that there will be a case study on devastation in India. Over the years an important study has been done at Harvard and the subject of the study is the 'Rise and fall of India's Congress Party'

    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times' news desk.

pm modi budget 2023 parliament lok sabha
